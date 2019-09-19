|
June Marcell LeRoy, 93, of Oroville, CA, died of natural causes on September 5, 2019. She was born May 22, 1926, in Matador, TX.
June worked for Shell Oil Co. during World War II in Porterville, and later worked for the U.S. Postal Service, from 1957 to 1972, as a clerk and the Postmaster in Dobbins, CA. After she retired, she traveled the United States.
June is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Maurice H. LeRoy from Dobbins.
June is survived by a sister, Joan Cloyd of Salton City, CA; brother, Gary Cloyd of Lovelock, NV; daughters, Darlene/Jim Mitchell of Chico and Bobbi/John Davis of Oroville; and a son, Gene Ingersoll of Dobbins. She is also survived by her well-loved 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and 2 more on the way.
Donations may be made to the .
