Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Tierra Buena Sikh Temple
Yuba City, CA
Kamaljit Kaur Dulai, 50, of Yuba City, sadly passed away on February 3, 2019. Born and educated in England, Kamaljit was married to Amarjit Dulai in 1990. A hardworking and dedicated builder of the Wendy's brand, Kamaljit was a generous and compassionate employer who was loved by both her employees and customers alike.

Daughter of Phuman Singh Johal and Swaran Kaur Johal, she is survived by her two sons, Naranderjit and Karanpreet. A much loved family member for whom nothing was ever too much trouble and whose door was always open to welcome anyone in with a great embrace. Words cannot describe how saddened we are to lose such a special individual. Kamaljit was a caring and much loved soul who will be greatly missed.

It is with a heavy heart that we lay her to rest on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 11am, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel followed by the Bhog service at 2pm, at the Tierra Buena Sikh Temple, Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019
