Karen Louise Wooten Palmanteer, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, in Marysville, CA, at the age of 78. She was born on September 21, 1941, and was a lifelong resident of Yuba County. She attended Marysville High School where she graduated in 1959.
Karen was retired from Wells Fargo Bank. She loved life, her family, and friends deeply. Karen's smile would light up the room, and her hugs were unforgettable.
Karen is survived by her husband, Richard O. Palmanteer of Marysville; son, Dean Wooten and wife Rebecca; son, Todd Wooten and wife Janet; daughter, Dana Graning and husband Mike all of Marysville; stepdaughters Chantel Smith of Georgia and Kristen Anaya of Marysville; grandchildren, Justin Wooten, Jennifer Benson, Charles Wooten, Michael Graning, Thomas Wooten, Jaclyn Salo, Daniel Graning and Annie Wooten. She was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren, Tylar, Salem, Charlie, Avery, Michael Patrick, Nash, Ruby, Lilly, Riley, Audrey, Abigail, Hunter, Casein, Barret, Jackson (Gus) and Noah; step-grandchildren, Ohnalies and D.J. Smith, Sebastian and Dorian Dorian Anaya, and David, Samuel, and Mattie Gonzales.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Justin (Gus) and Alva Hansen.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 1:00 PM at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020