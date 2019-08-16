|
|
The family and friends of Karen Robertson Morrison are saddened by her untimely passing after a three month fight with cancer.
Karen was born in Wendell, Idaho, on October 4, 1944, to Claude and Marceil Robertson and moved with her family all over Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and California before landing in Pleasant Grove, California in the 1950s.
She attended and graduated from Pleasant Grove Elementary School. Karen attended East Nicolaus High School followed by most of the next 57 years attending or working at Yuba Community College.
Karen's full-time employment at Yuba College began in the print shop and she, in time, earned her way into the administration building with a combination of aptitude and attitude along with a willingness to learn any task, then own it forever.
A few of Karen's many responsibilities included the annual college catalog, course schedule production and distribution, facility planning, and telephone repair. Karen's eventual retirement in 2003 proved to be nothing but a long break as she returned in 2012 to provide institutional knowledge part-time in the facilities maintenance department at the Marysville campus.
Along the way, in 1964, Karen married Phillip Morrison of Pleasant Grove and became mother to Matthew in 1966 and Spencer in 1969. Karen and Phillip divorced in 1978 and Karen would remarry briefly in the 1980s.
Karen's life of service to her community began as a founding member of the Pleasant Grove First Aid Squad in 1967, a one-of-a-kind public safety team at the Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department that was women only, in the beginning, mostly wives of firemen.
Due to the difficulty of getting training in South Sutter County, Karen became certified to teach CPR in 1974 and taught hundreds of educators, first responders, professionals, students, and rural community members. This led to Karen becoming an emergency medical technician.
After retirement from the college in 2003, and right up until her illness prevented it, Karen worked part-time and also volunteered for the Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes (MMIH) for which she worked in the capacity of open hikes coordinator, board secretary, and volunteered as a backup guide.
Karen's work was instrumental in the growth and success of the interpretive hikes program, keeping up to 6,000 Sutter Buttes partners and fanatics informed with semiannual newsletters and she helped foster a community around this unique landscape that removed barriers to guided access, understanding, and cooperation.
Karen is preceded in death by her father and mother; step-father, John Duckett; and brother, James Partin.
She is survived by sister-in-law, Wanda Partin; siblings, Joan (Lloyd) Medlin, Marlene (Bob Shelton) Hubbartt; sons, Matthew (Vicki) Morrison and Spencer (Amy) Morrison; six grandchildren; an aunt; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Karen's family has requested donations to be sent to MMIH, PO Box 3613, Yuba City, CA 95992, Federal Tax ID #32-0454378.
Services will be held with a view of the Sutter Buttes at Cordi Winery, 10401 Ingram Lane, Live Oak, California, on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, with your stories of Karen beginning at 11:30 am, potluck finger food following with the gathering ending by 2:30 pm, or when it is too hot in the shade. Please dress casually and wear bright colors.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019