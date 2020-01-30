Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Laudel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Laudel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl Laudel Obituary

Karl passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Bridgeview Assisted Nursing in Yuba City.

Karl was born in Lodz, Poland, on June 27, 1930. He and his mother, father, twin brother and younger sister survived the horrors of World War II. Karl emigrated to America and became a U.S. Citizen, married, and had one daughter. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

Karl is survived by his daughter Beverly, as well as his beloved twin brother Gerry and sister Anne. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, Mike, Fred, Evelyn, Tim, Roland, Pamela and Patricia.

He was cremated and will go home with his daughter.

I miss you and love you so much Dad. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord" (Corinthians 5.8).
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -