Karl passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Bridgeview Assisted Nursing in Yuba City.
Karl was born in Lodz, Poland, on June 27, 1930. He and his mother, father, twin brother and younger sister survived the horrors of World War II. Karl emigrated to America and became a U.S. Citizen, married, and had one daughter. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Karl is survived by his daughter Beverly, as well as his beloved twin brother Gerry and sister Anne. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, Mike, Fred, Evelyn, Tim, Roland, Pamela and Patricia.
He was cremated and will go home with his daughter.
I miss you and love you so much Dad. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord" (Corinthians 5.8).
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020