Katherene "Kathy" Delorice Corbett went to be with her Savior September 24, 2020. She was born December 3, 1923 in Pippin, Arkansas.She is survived by her daughters, Annabelle (Dee) Ward and son-in-law Wayne Ward, Myrlene Paula Mooris. One sister, Myrlene McCathran, 22 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren and 3 great, great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, T. Myrl Corbett, daughters, Billie Jo Armstrong and Jane Marie Cline, two sons George Wayne Spurlin and John E. Corbett. Father, Ernest Shepard, mother, Esther Kinman, sister, Hazel Binbow and brother, Oliver Shepard.Kathy was a homemaker for many years, worked at many jobs supporting her three daughters and one son. Many years later she lived in Abilene, Texas managing the Pleasant Hill Trailer Park for 15 years and then moved to California to be near Dee and family. She worked at Carl's Jr.'s for over 15 years as a Hostess and only left at 86 years old due to needing a knee replacement. She loved her customers and they loved her. What a legacy of love she has left us. Her smile was contagious and she had a wonderful sense of humor, she was spunky and loved dancing. She will be greatly missed, but we have the hope in Jesus Christ we will be together in heaven.There will be a Celebration of Life October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 1100 Garden Hwy. #400.Kathy raised funds and walked for a Women's Friend fundraiser "Walk for Life" each year from 2000 to 2018. If you would like to donate in her honor please send to: Women's Friend, 961 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City, CA 95991.