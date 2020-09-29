1/1
Katherene Delorice "Kathy" Corbett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Katherene "Kathy" Delorice Corbett went to be with her Savior September 24, 2020. She was born December 3, 1923 in Pippin, Arkansas.

She is survived by her daughters, Annabelle (Dee) Ward and son-in-law Wayne Ward, Myrlene Paula Mooris. One sister, Myrlene McCathran, 22 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren and 3 great, great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, T. Myrl Corbett, daughters, Billie Jo Armstrong and Jane Marie Cline, two sons George Wayne Spurlin and John E. Corbett. Father, Ernest Shepard, mother, Esther Kinman, sister, Hazel Binbow and brother, Oliver Shepard.

Kathy was a homemaker for many years, worked at many jobs supporting her three daughters and one son. Many years later she lived in Abilene, Texas managing the Pleasant Hill Trailer Park for 15 years and then moved to California to be near Dee and family. She worked at Carl's Jr.'s for over 15 years as a Hostess and only left at 86 years old due to needing a knee replacement. She loved her customers and they loved her. What a legacy of love she has left us. Her smile was contagious and she had a wonderful sense of humor, she was spunky and loved dancing. She will be greatly missed, but we have the hope in Jesus Christ we will be together in heaven.

There will be a Celebration of Life October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 1100 Garden Hwy. #400.

Kathy raised funds and walked for a Women's Friend fundraiser "Walk for Life" each year from 2000 to 2018. If you would like to donate in her honor please send to: Women's Friend, 961 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City, CA 95991.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved