Katherine Jane Chapman, born January 7, 1943, passed away on January 17, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. At the age of 77, she left her friends and family to be in God's home.
Jane was a long time resident of Sutter, California, a dedicated mother and wife. Her devotion to God and the Crossroad Church in Yuba City, California, helped her battle Parkinson's.
She is survived by 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020