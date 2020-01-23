Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Jane Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Jane Chapman Obituary

Katherine Jane Chapman, born January 7, 1943, passed away on January 17, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. At the age of 77, she left her friends and family to be in God's home.

Jane was a long time resident of Sutter, California, a dedicated mother and wife. Her devotion to God and the Crossroad Church in Yuba City, California, helped her battle Parkinson's.

She is survived by 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -