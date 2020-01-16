|
Katherine "Joyce" (Rasmussen) Williams, of Yuba City, CA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12th, 2020, in Roseville, California, at the age of 71, due to complications from cancer treatment.
Joyce was born on June 6th, 1948, in Marysville, CA, to Hans and Gladys Rasmussen. She graduated from Wheatland High School in 1966. She attained a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. She was a lifelong resident of the Yuba-Sutter area.
Joyce spent 22 years working for Yuba County Social Services and retired from the State of California as a Computer Project Manager in 2002. She was married to Lloyd Setters (1966-1990) and married Jerry Williams in 1990. They enjoyed 29 years of marriage.
Joyce was smart, witty, caring, loved learning and helping others. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She invested her talents in her family. Sharing her heritage and her love of cooking, cake decorating, sewing and gardening. You could find her most weekends helping her family with projects. Most recently she enjoyed quilting projects with her mom and sister. She and Jerry enjoyed travel and golfing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is loved and will be greatly missed.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Renee Brown and James Setters; mother, Gladys Rasmussen of Wheatland, CA; sister, Christine Marshall; four step-children Shannon, Shelly, Christopher, and Matthew; nine grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Hans Rasmussen of Wheatland, CA.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am on January 17th, 2020, at Crossroads Community Church in Yuba City, CA, with a reception to follow. Senior Pastor Jim Clark will officiate the ceremony. Friends and family are welcome to attend and celebrate Joyce's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the at https://donate3.cancer.org or they can be mailed to: , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
