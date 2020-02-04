|
Kathi Jaeger passed away on January 26, 2020 after a long illness.
Born in Marysville in 1958, she was a lifelong resident of the Yuba-Sutter area. She will be remembered best for her kind heart and her love of family.
She is survived by her four children: Julia Timms of Yuba City, David Jaeger of Long Beach, Robert Jaeger of Folsom, and Andrew Halcomb of Sutter; five grandchildren: Timmy and Delaney Timms, Alex and Evie Jaeger and Genevieve Jaeger; two sisters: Carol Cooper of Olivehurst and Patty Ajuria of Marysville; and brother: David Halcomb of Olivehurst.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Halcomb; her mother, Kathy Edward; and her brother, John Edward.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020