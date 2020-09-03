Kathy passed away on August 29, 2020, at her home in Sutter, CA, at the age of 68. A third generation Sutter resident, she was born at Rideout Hospital on December 3, 1952, to Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Raub.Kathy is survived by her husband Allen Jaynes; son Chad Miller (Crystal Martin); grandchildren Lily and Lorelai Miller; mother Joanne Raub; and sister Michelle Robertson. Kathy will join in heaven her father, Jerry Raub; brother, Dan Raub; and beloved aunt, Jane Minton.Kathy and Allen's journey would make a great country love song! In 1969 they met as teenagers through 4H camp. Life took them apart and each experienced marriages that did not work out. But 16 years later, fate intervened, they reconnected, found true love and were married back at the 4H camp where they met.Known affectionately as "Grammy" to her family, Kathy loved colorful clothing, swimming, the ocean and trips to Reno. She was the loudest cheerleader at her granddaughters' little league and soccer games. She was a fun grandma, always making glitter and sparkle crafts, or wild colored cupcakes and cookies. For over a decade, if you got her voicemail you heard, "Sorry I missed you, I'm either with my horse or playing with my girls!"Kathy had a lifelong love of cats, dogs and horses. She participated in Gymkhana events and cherished her many colorful ribbons and medals. Kathy pampered her furry friends so much that her father always joked he wanted to come back as one of her animals!Kathy was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Grammy.At her request, there will be no service. A small celebration of life will be held by her close family.Share online condolences at