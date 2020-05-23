Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Brun
1959 - 2020
A celebration of life will be held at some time in the future for Kathleen Marie Brun, 61, of Oroville. She passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Chico.

Kathy was born on April 4, 1959, to Freddie and Margaret Hight in Yuba City. On October 24, 1998, she married Walt Brun in Reno, NV. Kathy enjoyed watching sprint car and NASCAR racing.

Her survivors include her husband, Walt of Oroville; brother, Robby (Becky) Hight of Yuba City; one sister, Cheryl (Kim) Donaldson of Yuba City; parents, Freddie and Margaret Hight of Yuba City; dog, Gizzy Sue and cat, Striper.

Arrangements are under the direction of Affordable Mortuary in Chico.

Published in Appeal Democrat on May 23, 2020.
