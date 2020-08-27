

1950-2020



"KC" Poole, age 70, passed away on August 10, 2020 in Eureka, CA, from complications of Diabetes. She was born on March 26, 1950 to Don and Geri Poole in Yuba City where she spent most of her life.



After receiving her bachelor's degree in psychology from Chico State in 1994, Kathleen relocated to Humboldt County.



She is survived by her son, Jordan Dillard; sister Christine Padovan; brothers Fritz Poole and Mark Poole; niece Melissa Poole Stanton and nephew, Blake Poole.



There will be no service per KC's request.

