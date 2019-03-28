

We announce the passing of Kathryn Darlene Behunin, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 83 after a brief stay at the Orchard Hospital in Gridley, California. She was born in Moundville, Missouri on May 7, 1935, and she has lived in Gridley since 1978. She was an active member of the Gridley Christian Church.



Darlene followed Otto to Gridley after 28 years in the Air Force stationed in many locations across the country and overseas. She enjoyed home gardening, serving at church and the community and working for 27 years at Thrifty and Rite Aid.



Mom loved her Savior Jesus Christ, her husband, her family, many friends and neighbors and they all loved her.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Otto E. Behunin; son, Scott (Tamra); daughters, Lynne and Leigh; brother, Donald L. Short; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



A viewing will be held at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel (679 Ohio Street) on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6 - 8 pm.



Services will be held Saturday March 30, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 400 Spruce Street in Gridley at 11:00 am.



Burial will be at the Gridley Biggs Cemetery on Monday, April 1, 2019. The public is invited to all events.



Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel. Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019