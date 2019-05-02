

Kathryn Jean Chastain, known to many as Jean, age 86, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Adventist Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA around 6:30 p.m. She was born January 18, 1933, in Balmorhea, Texas, to Leo and Ollie (Broome) Hess. Jean was the oldest of 4 children and enjoyed sewing and cooking.



In 1939 Jean and her family relocated to Olivehurst, CA. She married Theodore Chastain on August 13, 1950, at the Olivehurst Baptist Church. Jean truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Jean found joy in gardening, canning, hunting, fishing with her husband, and bowling with her lady friends and daughter. Jean had an uncanny ability to serve others in a deep and positive way.



She is survived by her husband, Ted; her children, Gary, John, and Mary; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and nieces, and nephews.



Family, friends, and others who lives Jean touched are invited to the River Valley Church memorial service, located at the corner of Butte House and Tierra Buena Road, Monday, May 6, 2019. Viewing at 2:00 p.m. with service at 3:00 p.m., a graveside service at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst at 5:00 p.m., and a reception immediately following back at River Valley Church. Come reminisce, celebrate, support the family, each other, and just chat. (Services coordinated through Ullrey Memorial Chapel).

Published in Appeal Democrat from May 2 to May 5, 2019