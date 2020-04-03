Home

Kay Lillian Snyder

Kay Lillian Snyder Obituary

Kay Lillian Snyder, 74, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020, at her home. Kay was born on October 29, 1945, in Grass Valley, CA. Kay worked for 25+ years at Plumas Lake Golf and Country Club. She was a member of Good Vibrations Square Dance Club.

Kay is proceeded in death by her husband, Thomas Jones; and her son, Robert Burchard.

She is survived by 2 children: Tommy Hopkins and Dokie Jones; 5 grandchildren: Elissa, Jennifer, Michael, Alex, and Michelle; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020
