Kay Lillian Snyder, 74, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020, at her home. Kay was born on October 29, 1945, in Grass Valley, CA. Kay worked for 25+ years at Plumas Lake Golf and Country Club. She was a member of Good Vibrations Square Dance Club.
Kay is proceeded in death by her husband, Thomas Jones; and her son, Robert Burchard.
She is survived by 2 children: Tommy Hopkins and Dokie Jones; 5 grandchildren: Elissa, Jennifer, Michael, Alex, and Michelle; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020