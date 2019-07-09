|
On June 27, 2019, Keith Carr passed away at the age of 62. Keith was born on November 6, 1956 in Yuba City, CA.
Keith was a resident of the Yuba City area throughout his life and had many friends. He enjoyed and appreciated simple things in life, "smelling the roses." He also saw things with a silver lining and regardless of struggles that are experienced, looked forward to a better tomorrow.
Keith was preceded in death by his mother and father, Joan (Zwarg) and Albert "Al" Carr.
He is survived by his daughter, Kylie; his three siblings, Kitty (Duhamel), Karen (Bennett) and Kenneth Carr and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on July 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Ave., Yuba City, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 9 to July 10, 2019