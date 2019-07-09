Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Carr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Carr Obituary

On June 27, 2019, Keith Carr passed away at the age of 62. Keith was born on November 6, 1956 in Yuba City, CA.

Keith was a resident of the Yuba City area throughout his life and had many friends. He enjoyed and appreciated simple things in life, "smelling the roses." He also saw things with a silver lining and regardless of struggles that are experienced, looked forward to a better tomorrow.

Keith was preceded in death by his mother and father, Joan (Zwarg) and Albert "Al" Carr.

He is survived by his daughter, Kylie; his three siblings, Kitty (Duhamel), Karen (Bennett) and Kenneth Carr and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on July 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Ave., Yuba City, CA.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.