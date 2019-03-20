

Keith Woodrow Cariker, 80, of Olivehurst, California, passed away on March 17, 2019 in Marysville, California.



Keith Cariker was born in Bakersfield to Woodrow and Jessie Cariker on February 25, 1939. He moved to Olivehurst as a young boy and attended school at Olivehurst Elementary and high school at Marysville High School.



He worked as a general contractor for 30 years and owned his own company, J.L. Construction. Prior to beginning J.L. Construction Keith was a member of the local carpenters union where he helped build Bullard's Bar Dam and the Lindhurst High School among other projects. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, baseball and football. His favorite teams are the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners and enjoyed going to Spring Training in Arizona with his wife.



Keith is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Cariker, his three children, Cindy Keltner (Rick), Brian Cariker (Sandy) and Fonda Shaw (Tim). Also, his grandchildren, Brad Cariker (Loree), Joseph Cariker, Hailey Shaw and Hannah Shaw along with 2 great grandchildren, Alekxander Cariker and Lyrica Cariker. And many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Jessie Cariker, his sister, June Waters and brother, WL (Dub) Cariker.



Funeral services will be held at Sierra View Mortuary at 4900 Olive Avenue, Olivehurst, California on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11am with burial to follow. Visitation will be held at the Sierra View Mortuary on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary