Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Father's House Church
Live Oak, CA
Kelli Christine Lewis


1993 - 2019
Kelli Christine Lewis Obituary

Kelli Christine Lewis, 25, of Yuba City, earned her angel wings on August 1, 2019. Kelli was born in Yuba City on September 2, 1993. She lived in the area all of 25 short years.

She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond (Ed) Foster. She is survived by her 2 children, Kaylie Christine, and Stacy James Griggs; her mother, Tamara Null; her twin brother, Michael Lewis; sisters, Ami Berg, Mandi Null, Roxanne Karis, Courtney Smith, Becky Foster, and Laura Brown; brothers, Milo Fryer, Raymond Foster, and Justin Foster; 13 nieces and nephews; several beloved family members; and countless friends. She was a beautiful soul with a heart of gold and will be truly missed.

A Celebration of Life potluck will be held Saturday August 17, 2019, 5:00 pm at Father's House Church in Live Oak, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
