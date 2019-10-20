|
Kelly Davis, of Grass Valley, passed away September 23, 2019, at 58 years of age.
She is survived by her son Cole; her sisters, Lisa Conlan, Shannon Van Dusen, Coleen Fuller, and Melissa Fuller; and her parents, Ken Davis and Diane Fuller. She is remembered by many friends from her days at Cal Poly and all her pack trips in the High Sierras. Kelly would say, "Life doesn't have to be perfect, to be wonderful".
Who was Kelly Davis? She was a loyal and loving mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. Kelly graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in Science and was a proud conservative republican. She was a true pioneer woman, a muleskinner, a lover of the high country and a world traveler.
Kelly was an animal lover and reader of good books. She always had the best stories and jokes. Above all, Kelly's greatest and proudest adventure in life was raising her son. We are all better for having Kelly in our lives.
She was a warrior and is sadly missed. We will be celebrating her life with a memorial that will be held at Chapel of the Angels in Grass Valley on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, at 11:00am.
