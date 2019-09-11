|
1944 - 2019
Ken Bertolini, 75, of Live Oak, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 07, 2019. Ken was born on June 30, 1944 in San Francisco, CA to Herman and Minnie (Calcio) Bertolini.
Ken had a successful career working for Sears for over 25 years, managing the Yuba City automotive center and later transferring to the Sunrise Mall automotive center. Ken retired from Sears in 1992 then spent his free time farming his prune orchard in Live Oak. Retirement allowed Ken the opportunity to take several elk hunting trips, the most memorable on horseback out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
After graduating from high school Ken served with the California National Guard. Ken is a past president of the Sacramento Valley Shooting Center, served on the Farm Service Association committee, Board of Directors of Reclamation District 2056, lifetime Member of the Rocky Mountain Elks Foundation and member of the Gridley Moose Lodge. Ken was an avid hunter, sportsman, gun enthusiast and loyal supporter of the NRA.
Ken leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years, Annette, of live Oak, his son James Bertolini, daughter-in-law Tiffany and grandson Eli of El Dorado Hills, CA, his brother Gary Bertolini and sister-in-law Nancy of Montara, CA, his sister Kathy Patterson and brother-in-law Dan of Santa Rosa, his sister-in-law Janice Dier of Yuba City, his nieces Gina Bamford and Kelly Patterson and nephew Kevin Patterson. Ken was a loving, caring and giving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and a good friend to many. He will be missed greatly by those who loved him.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses, ICU nurses and hospitalists at Adventist-Rideout for the care offered to Ken and compassion shown to the family.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA. Friends are invited to honor Ken wearing Western or casual clothing. Funeral arrangements are with Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors, Marysville.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ken's name may be made to .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019