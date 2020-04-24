Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant
Knob Noster, MO
Kenneth Dean Hitchcock


1940 - 2020
Kenneth Dean Hitchcock Obituary

Kenneth Dean Hitchcock, age 79, of Warrensburg, MO, formerly of Marysville, CA, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020.

He was born June 19, 1940, in Nebraska, the son of Stephan Lawrence Hitchcock and Delia (Hoppe) Pennington.

Ken was a fun, honest android-hearted man who never met a stranger. He had the spirit to overcome a lot of adversity including the losses of his wife and daughter back to back. Ken was a hard worker whose positive nature kept his focus on finding the solutions and not dwelling on the problems.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Karen Hitchcock of Yuba City, CA, Lorie (Tony) Wright of Warrensburg, MO, and Mary Hitchcock of Warrensburg MO; his grandchildren, Derek Barnes, Meggan Barnes, Schane Wright, Dylan Wright, Jase (Kayla) Wright, and Camden Smith; his great-granddaughters, Ava Wright and Brooklyn Wright; and his two sisters, Sharon Pore of Utah, and Kathy Pennington of Nevada. Ken also loved and was loved by many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Louise (Lowe) Hitchcock; and a daughter, Debra Hitchcock

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m on his 80th birthday, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant in Knob Noster MO, his favorite restaurant.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
