Kenneth Gene Collins
1954 - 2020
Kenneth Gene Collins, age 65, of Gridley, CA, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully July 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Ken was born at Gridley Hospital on November 25, 1954, to Gene and Sunny (Smith) Collins Little.

Ken spent his childhood working alongside his grandfather, James Collins, at the Berry Patch Gun Club at the Sutter Buttes. He learned at a young age the importance of hard work and did all types of jobs to support himself.

Ken graduated from Butte College in 1978, with a degree in Mechanics. His degree took him on his path of driving logging trucks before he started his true passion, rice farming. Ken farmed rice ground for a few years and with that hard work instilled in him as a child, he then founded Biggs Farming in 1985. Ken spent 38 years dedicated to growing rice and loved every minute of it, even the bad years.

In 1999, Ken was proudly selected as California's Rice Farmer of the Year. He served on many agricultural boards; his most notable was his 20 years with Farmers Rice Co-Op, where he spent the last 12 years as the Vice President of the board. Ken's love for farming ran deep, when he wasn't on the ranch you could find him with his cars, or enjoying some time at the lake with his family.

Ken is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rebecca (Hunzeker) Collins; children, Tarah Foster (Bryan) of Gridley, CA and son Andrew Collins (Ashley) of Durham, CA; and his four grandchildren: Adyson, Kylie, Mason and Raegan; and brother, Jeff Collins (Kim) of Redding, CA.

Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
679 Ohio St
Gridley, CA 95948
(530) 846-2138
