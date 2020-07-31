

Kenneth John Emery, Jr. was born on August 15, 1928 in Sacramento, CA. He passed away on July 27, 2020, in Yuba City, CA at the age of 91 after succumbing to lung cancer.



Kenneth grew up in Sacramento during the Great Depression and WWII years and joined the army from 1947 to 1948 after graduating from McClatchy High School. He worked 39 years for Caltrans as an Assistant Transportation Engineer.



After retiring in 1989, Kenneth enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and numerous foreign countries. He was a life-long 49er fan and managed little league baseball for 4 years at South Sutter. In his later years, he enjoyed eating breakfast at McDonald's almost every morning and made many friends there.



Kenneth is survived by his adult children, Kenneth Emery (Marlys), Martin Emery, and Wendy Rosales (Patrick). He is also survived by a grandson, Martin Rosales. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers.



Per Kenneth's request, no services will be performed.

