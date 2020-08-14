

Ken passed away at age 59 on July 21, 2020, at his home in Sacramento, California.



Ken was born on June 19, 1961, in Sacramento, California, to Harold and Betty Schwall of Nicolaus, California. He was the 4th of 7 children and at age 9 his family moved to East Nicolaus where his father still resides. He is a 1979 graduate of East Nicolaus High School and has lived in Sacramento his entire adult life. He was a fun, creative, and loving son, brother, husband, and uncle. At a looming 6'6" he was the epitome of a gentle giant who brought joy to others.



Ken was interested in music from a young age, played the trumpet in school, taught himself to play the drums, and became a lifelong collector of music - classic rock, acid rock, heavy metal, and progressive music.



Ken was married to Sandra Elaine Gamet on March 25, 1995. Sandy was the love of his life and together they enjoyed concerts, parades, Comic-Con events, visits to the coast, and MLB games in the Bay Area.



Ken's first job after high school was at the 49er Drive-In Theatre. Later, he spent several years working at AM/PM where he worked up to store manager. He then found his calling in delivering and installing appliances and worked in that industry for 30 years.



Ken was a die-hard Miami Dolphins football fan since childhood. He collected team memorabilia and decorated his bathroom in a Miami Dolphins theme. His collection included several Dolphin items hand knit by his mother Betty. One of his favorite memories was being able to travel to Miami, Florida, to tour the stadium and watch the Dolphins play in person. This trip was a very thoughtful gift from his oldest brother, Ralph.



Ken was a lifelong sci-fi fan. He loved Star Trek from the introduction of their first episodes. He was an avid fan of Star Trek memorabilia and attended Star Trek conventions. Ken also loved the Star Wars saga and in the last year of his life he had created a collection of handmade Star Wars weapon replicas and added his own artistic touches to each one. From a Han Solo semi-automatic rubber band gun to a Jedi Cere Junda light saber and everything in between. Although many told him he could easily sell his replicas, he was content to build them for himself, gift them to others, and add to his collection.



Ken had a love for animals and adopted and cared for many canine friends over his lifetime. We wish Ken a wonderful reunion with all of his canine friends excitedly awaiting him at the rainbow bridge.



Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Elaine Gamet Schwall; his mother, Betty Schwall; his oldest brother, Ralph Schwall; and his niece, Hannah Single-Schwall.



He is survived by his father, Harold Schwall; 5 siblings, David (Janet) Schwall, Elizabeth (Bob) Berg, Evelyn (Nathaniel) White, Walter (Tracy) Schwall, and Christine (Jon) Greenall; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



As his family likes to think of it, Ken has "boldly gone where no man has gone before" and we wish him peace in his journey through the universe. He will be greatly missed.



No services will be held at this time. A memorial gathering in his honor will be held at a later date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store