Kenneth L. Krehe, 86, of Yuba City, CA, passed away December 15, 2019, surrounded by family. Ken lived in Yuba City, CA, all of his life and was a 4th generation Sutter County farmer. He began farming with his father then eventually with his two sons in Krehe and Krehe Farms. He served in the army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons Randy (Sherrie), Brad (Tina); two daughters, Lynette Krehe-Ferrell (John Ferrell) and Val; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruth Krehe; and sisters Marjorie Murray and Helen Sanders.
Ken was a dedicated farmer and was known for his kindness and quirky sense of humor. He loved the challenge of sailing on Donner Lake. A Celebration of Life will be later in the Spring.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020