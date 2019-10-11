|
Kenneth Lee Curtis (Ken, Kenny, KC), 92, of Yuba City, passed away on October 3, 2019. Ken was born in Chico, California to Irene O. Clarke and Oren Curtis on July 4, 1927. The family moved to Marysville when Ken was a year old and he lived the rest of his life in the Yuba-Sutter area. He attended Marysville High School until he enlisted in the Navy in 1945 during his senior year. Returning home from Guam, he attended Yuba College. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Ray Parrish, in 1949 and they were married for 54 years until her death.
Ken was the proprietor of Ken's Service Station in Marysville for 20 years and then worked as a real estate broker at both Town and Country Realty and Jim Watson Real Estate until his retirement. Ken enjoyed golfing, fishing, SF Giants baseball, solving puzzles including the rebus puzzles in Lucky Lager bottle caps and the daily Jumble in the SF Chronicle. He took great pride in maintaining his home and yard in meticulous condition. He was a member of Plumas Lake Golf Club and Marysville Elks Club. He lived independently in his home until his death.
Ken is survived by his daughter Christine C. Ireland (John) of Oakland, his son Timothy C. Curtis (Judy) of Yuba City, his brother Oren W. Curtis of Los Angeles, his sister Nancy R. Tangen of Yuba City, his four granddaughters, Dr. Jaime Curtis Marshall (Michael) of Lincoln, Kelli A. Wilson (Marc) of San Francisco, Kate I. Alani (Behrad) of Pleasanton, Jennifer I. Miller (Hayden) of Oakland, and his five great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty, and his parents.
A private graveside service will be held at Sierra View Memorial Park.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019