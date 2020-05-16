Kenneth Lynn Potts
January 28, 1953 - May 7, 2020

Kenny passed away after a short battle with cancer at home with his family.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Karen (Miller) Potts; children, Lindsay Potts, and Sean Potts; grandchildren, Jacob (Bri) Disney, Jenna, Kaylee, and Abby; great-granddaughter, Madison; his brothers, George (Dawn) Potts, and Dennis (Mari) Potts; sister, Judy (Dave) Johnson; brother-in-law, Steve Fann; his "Auntie Mugg" Carolyn (Mike) Stockton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents, Gymalee and Harold Craddock; and sister, Debra Fann.

Kenny was a Millwright and owned his own business for over 25 years. He loved fishing, hunting and riding his motorcycle. Kenny had a great love of music and he instilled that in his children

Charitable contributions may be made in Kenny's name to Sutter Hospice or a charity of your choice.

"And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make" - The Beatles
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 16, 2020.
