

Kimber Lee Kawamoto, age 60, of Sutter, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1959, in Grass Valley, California. She was the daughter of Robert Earnest and Betty Jane (Smith) Whiting.



She was a homemaker for many years. Kimber was born with a heart of a missionary, wanting to care for all in need of love and comfort. She was a devoted friend, a leader to her siblings, and a treasure to her family.



Kimber is survived by her husband, Raybo Kawamoto; son: Robert Hensley of North Chesterfield, VA; daughter: Stacey (Jacob) Dvorak of Aurora, CO; grandsons: Gibson, Paxton, and Emerson Hensley, and Mason and Jackson Dvorak; siblings: Steven (Cherie) Whiting of Yuba City, Joy (Richard) Herrington of Plumas Lake, and Bethany (Kevin) VonTalge of Yuba City; nieces and nephews: Brooke Whiting, Krystina (William) Marston, Beau Riddles, Taylor, Roan, and Carl VonTalge; siblings-in-law: Sadako Kudow, Kawaya Miyata, and June Kawamoto; and so many family and friends that the number is too great to list.



She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Whiting; brother David Whiting and brother-in-law, Gunichi Kawamoto.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Kimber at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart and .

