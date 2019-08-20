|
|
September 14, 1965 - August 15, 2019
Kip Odell Yates, age 53, of Marysville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
Kip was preceded in death by his father Odell and sister Lindy.
He is survived by his wife Pamela, mother Sarah, stepfather Burney, sisters Mindy and Carrie, children Jesse, Alice, Tiffany and Stephanie and grandchildren Caitlin, Kimmy and Cadence.
Kip was very funny, quick witted, and just an all around great father, husband, grandpa, brother and friend. He will be missed greatly! May he rest in heaven free of pain and suffering.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at the Marysville Art Club, 420 10th Street, Marysville, CA 95901.
Send Condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019