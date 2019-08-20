Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Resources
More Obituaries for Kip Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kip Odell Yates


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kip Odell Yates Obituary

September 14, 1965 - August 15, 2019

Kip Odell Yates, age 53, of Marysville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Kip was preceded in death by his father Odell and sister Lindy.

He is survived by his wife Pamela, mother Sarah, stepfather Burney, sisters Mindy and Carrie, children Jesse, Alice, Tiffany and Stephanie and grandchildren Caitlin, Kimmy and Cadence.

Kip was very funny, quick witted, and just an all around great father, husband, grandpa, brother and friend. He will be missed greatly! May he rest in heaven free of pain and suffering.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at the Marysville Art Club, 420 10th Street, Marysville, CA 95901.
Send Condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now