Kristi Ann Eckman
1953 - 2020
Born September 21st, 1953, passed away October 9th, 2020, with family by her side.
Kristi was a loving wife, mother, nana and friend to many.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Eckman Jr.; and mother and father, Ike and Joan Mayo.

Survivors include 3 children, Latonya Bybee, Emilee Rodney, and Dustin Eckman; 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Sutter Hospice Care Team.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, 5 pm at 1490 Buttercup Lane, Olivehurst.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
