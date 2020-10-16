Born September 21st, 1953, passed away October 9th, 2020, with family by her side.Kristi was a loving wife, mother, nana and friend to many.She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Eckman Jr.; and mother and father, Ike and Joan Mayo.Survivors include 3 children, Latonya Bybee, Emilee Rodney, and Dustin Eckman; 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.A special thank you to Sutter Hospice Care Team.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, 5 pm at 1490 Buttercup Lane, Olivehurst.Share online condolences at