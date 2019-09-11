|
Kristi Ann (Langdon) Ratti, 39, of Yuba City, passed away August 31, 2019 in her home. Born September 8, 1979 at Beale AFB, she was was lifelong resident of the Yuba-Sutter area.
She is survived by her husband David Paul Ratti of Yuba City; daughters, Arieanna Nicole Mays of Yuba City and Makenzy Mae Cottrell of Wheatland; son Jravyn Zyn Alexander Cottrell of Wheatland; father Gary Lee Langdon of Fort Bragg; mother Rhonda Jean Langdon of Yuba City; sisters, Michelle Lee Langdon of East Nicolaus and Kimberly Denise Delaney of Yuba City; brother David Schuyler Langdon of Marysville; nephew Jullian Ray Topete of Yuba City and granddaughter Everlyann Marie Mays of Yuba City.
Viewing will be held September 12, 2019 from 9am - 11am followed by a service at 11am at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. John Burns will officiate.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019