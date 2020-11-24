1/1
Kristin Louise (Tarke) Emery
Kristin Louise Emery, of Yuba City, CA, passed away November 15, 2020, at her beautiful home with her beloved husband by her side.

Born December 28, 1960, in Yuba City, she was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for her entire beautiful life. She was a retired secretary from RB Spencer and a stay at home mother seeing to the needs of the entire family.

She was a member of Rainbow Girls, Meridian Methodist Church, and the Diet Center. She was a 1979 graduate of Sutter Union High School and a graduate of Heald Business College.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel (Wally) Emery of Yuba City; her son, Kyle Emery of Yuba City; her mother, Betty Tarke of Sutter; along with her nephews, Garrett and Riley Peacock of Yuba City and Chico; her brother, Fredrick Tarke of Meridian; her dearest friend, Diane Woolery of Yuba City; and numerous nieces, nephews, and family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Louis Tarke; and sister, Cheryl Peacock.

Kristin will always be remembered for her kind and loving spirit.

Visitation will be at Ullrey Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral will be held graveside at Sutter Cemetery on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, starting at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Shriners Hospital for Children, California Youth in Ag, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
