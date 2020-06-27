Kuldip Kaur, 75, passed away June 24, 2020, in Stockton, California. She was born July 1, 1944, in Jande Sarai, District Jalandhar in Punjab. She was the youngest daughter of six siblings.She is preceded in death by her son, Surinder Sahota; and her husband, Jagir Singh.She is survived by her sons, Bhupinder (Narinder) Sahota and Inderjit (Gurwinder) Sahota; and her grandchildren, Joti, Taran, Kuljit, Preet, Jaskaran, and Ishan.She is remembered fondly by her family and friends as a loving friend, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her sense of humor, warm company, and empathetic demeanor was felt by family and friends around the world. She always taught those around her the power of unconditional love, the wisdom that comes with challenging our own beliefs, and the beauty in cultivating strong bonds and sisterhood. For those fortunate enough to have known Kuldip Kaur, she will be forever celebrated as a spirited, selfless, and affectionate woman.Funeral services for Kuldip Kaur are starting at 10 am PST on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Vineyard Chapel, Cherokee Memorial, 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, CA, 95240, (209) 334-9613.Share online condolences at