Kuldip (Billu) Singh Birring, passed away on January 11th, 2020, in Yuba City at the age of 65. He was born in Punjab, India, on December 5, 1954. He came to Yuba City from India in 1980. He was a member of the Bogue Road Sikh Temple.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Kulwinder Kaur Birring of Yuba City. He is survived by his sons, Bhupinder, Lakhvir, Amritpal and Ranvir; and daughter-in-law, Kulwinder Kaur Birring all of Yuba City; and grandchildren, Jasjit and Harjeet.
Sikh Prayer Services will begin at the Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City on Monday, January 20th, 2020, at 11:00 am followed by Final Prayers and Cremation Service. Bhog services will follow at the Bogue Road Sikh Temple.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020