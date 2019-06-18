Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Meridian Cemetery
L. Max Hensen, 83, passed away June 10, 2019. He was a resident of Meridian for 81 years.

He was an Army Corporal from March 1955 - March 1957, with Honorable Discharge and a Farmer. He was a on the Meridian School Board, a member of the Meridian Lions Club and the Yuba Sutter County Farm Bureau.

Max is survived by his son, Raymond M. (Edie) Hensen, of Yuba City; granddaughters: Cassidie Hensen and Macayla Hensen; grandson, Trevor Hensen; son, Gerald (Melissa L.) Hensen of Yuba City; grandson, Kyle (Francesca) Hensen; great-grandson, Patrich Connor; grandson, G. Alexander Hensen; and sister, Clarita (Hensen) Melton.

He is preceded in death by his father, P.B. Hensen; mother, Clara (Grueb) Hensen; brothers, Adrian Hensen and Thomas Hensen; and sister, Bertha Mae Anderson.

A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 4-7 pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Funeral service is Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10 am at Meridian Cemetery with Pastor Mike Jellsey.

Contributions may be made to the Meridian Lions Club, P.O. Box 159, Meridian, CA 95957.
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 18 to June 19, 2019
