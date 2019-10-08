Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Bride Church
1321 Peach Tree Lane
Yuba City, CA
Lanny Lawrence Johnson


1941 - 2019
Lanny Lawrence Johnson Obituary

Lanny Lawrence Johnson, age 77, of Yuba City, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Rideout Hospital. Born December 28, 1941 in Arizona, he was a lifelong resident of the area. Lanny was retired from new and used auto parts sales.

Lanny is survived by his siblings: Von Johnson, Robert Johnson and Mary Rydalch; children: Darin (Fr. Timothy) Johnson, Brien Johnson, Tamra Johnson and Kayla Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his son Kevin Johnson.

A celebration of life with potluck will be held at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019. Condolence cards can be sent to: 1941 Lambert Ct., Yuba City, CA 95993.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019
