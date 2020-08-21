Larry Burnell Fitch peacefully went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on August 12, 2020 at the age of 77. He passed away at home after a short battle with Congestive Heart Disease with his wife, Carol, lovingly by his side. Born to Lucius and Lucille Fitch in Colusa, CA on February 26, 1943, Larry was raised in Colusa and was a longtime resident of Yuba City.He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture through Chico State in 1965 and a Master of Science degree in Horticulture through UC Davis in 1967. Larry was a rice farmer in Colusa County and formerly a farm adviser for Sutter County. He liked to be with his family and to help his children's families with whatever they needed. He also enjoyed landscaping, reading a good book, and spending time in Fort Bragg.He is survived by his wife Carol Fitch of Yuba City, son John (Jamie) Fitch of Sutter, daughter Michele (Roah) McCloud of Yuba City, Carol's daughter Jessica (Steve) Cubbler of Roseville, sister Connie Scherer of Oroville, and seven grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years Anne Fitch, son Nathan Fitch, parents Lucius and Lucille Fitch, and sister Pam Mehl.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, CA 95982.Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to Sutter Care at Home, Attn. Hospice, 400 Plumas Blvd., Suite 115, Yuba City, CA 95991.Share online condolences at