Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Larry Craig Brown of Yuba City, passed away February 4, 2019 at Marysville, CA. He was born March 24, 1954 in Cortez, Colorado. He was a member of the Yuba City community for about 10 years, living most of his life in Colorado and Utah.

Larry was an oil field worker and construction worker. He was a Veteran, serving in the Army during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elvis Brown Sr. and his brother, Elvis Brown, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Oletha Brown of Yuba City and brother Paul Brown of Lexington Park, Maryland.

Services will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holycross Memorial Service, 486 Bridge St., Yuba City, CA. Pastor Chris Madden, Officiating.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
