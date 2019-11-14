Home

Larry D. Cummings

Larry D. Cummings Obituary

Larry was born on September 2, 1944, in Marysville, CA. He passed away October 20, 2019, at his home in Yuba City. Larry was a fruit and walnut grower in Yuba County for over 50 years,

Larry is preceded in death by wife, Patricia "Tree" Cummings; parents, H. Dean and Lola Cummings; and niece, Angela Joy Cummings.

Larry is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Patrick (Shelee) Cummings; brother, Gary (Bonnie) Cummings; and many relatives and friends.

There will be a celebration of Larry's life on November 30, 2019, starting at 1 p.m. at the Exposition Hall, Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 14 to Nov. 28, 2019
