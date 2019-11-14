|
|
Larry was born on September 2, 1944, in Marysville, CA. He passed away October 20, 2019, at his home in Yuba City. Larry was a fruit and walnut grower in Yuba County for over 50 years,
Larry is preceded in death by wife, Patricia "Tree" Cummings; parents, H. Dean and Lola Cummings; and niece, Angela Joy Cummings.
Larry is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Patrick (Shelee) Cummings; brother, Gary (Bonnie) Cummings; and many relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of Larry's life on November 30, 2019, starting at 1 p.m. at the Exposition Hall, Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 14 to Nov. 28, 2019