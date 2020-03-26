|
|
Larry Don Cosby, 67, of Plumas Lake, California, passed away on March 11, 2020, at his home.
Larry was born in Santa Clara, California, on December 22, 1952. He was the son of the late Lucille Jamison (Williams) and John Cosby.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Goldie Faye Gregory; and his brother, George Cosby.
He is survived by his three children, April and her husband Michael Pearson, and Tanya and her husband Joebob Wilson, and John Cosby; six grandchildren, Kayla, Kaden, Trinity, Zoey, Damien, Cameron; as well as three great-grandchildren, Sylar, Phoenix and Lynx. He is also survived by a sister, Ruby Abbott; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry graduated from Marysville high in 1971. Many of his friends and classmates will remember him as the student who put a car on the roof of the high school. Larry proudly served 14 years in the United States Air Force as a computer engineer.
Larry was a very active person. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved working with his draft horses and would often be found taking his horses and carriage to old Sacramento where he would give rides and enjoy meeting new people.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to play pool and go out dancing in his younger years. Anyone who knew Larry knew he loved to flirt with any lady he met, that was just he's personality. He liked to fish especially with his kids and grandkids. He was a loving man. He was a Minnesota Vikings fan unlike the rest of his family.
Larry lived with his best friend June Hastey and she is the only women he wasn't married to that could understand his sense of humor. They would always banter with each other like a married couple. June and Larry were roommates for over 10 years, but best friends much longer, they looked out for each other.
Larry wanted friends and family to celebrate his life not mourn his loss. He will be missed.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020