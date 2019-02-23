

Larry Eugene Hudgins went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, February 14, 2019, after a long illness.



Larry was born in Marysville, August 8, 1941, to Irvin and Myrle Hudgins. He attended both Yuba City and Marysville High Schools.



Larry worked as a mover in Seattle in 1961, with his brother Leroy. Later he went to work for Moore's Van & Storage in Yuba City. Larry's career with Bekins started with Burn's Trucking, then as a partner in Dave's Van & Storage, with locations in Grass Valley and Auburn.



In 1975, Larry became sole owner of Auburn Van & Storage and served as a Bekins Agent up until the sale of the business in 2004. Bekins Van Lines presented Larry with there "Most Helpful Hauler" award from 1984-1988. After the sale of AV&S Larry worked part time as an estimator for Pacific Storage until his retirement in 2016.



Larry enjoyed spending time on the houseboat he built with family and friends. Larry also had a passion for old cars. He loved boating, fishing and hunting. He was a former member of Gold Country Street Rods and the Moose Lodge.



Surviving are his beloved wife of 50 years, Joyce C. Hudgins; daughter, Pamela D. Kenney (Pete); son, Lucas J. Hudgins (Tonya); grandchildren, Christine and Thomas Kenney; Justin and Landon Stewart; brother, Hershel; and many loved nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father, Irvin Hudgins; his mother, Carrie Myrle Hudgins; brother, Leroy D. Hudgins; stepfather, Lawrence Peach; and stepbrother, Jay Mahoney.



Special thanks to our home health care staff at UC Davis Medical Center. Donation can be made to UC Davis at https://give.ucdavis.edu/ccad/cc49594



Service is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 pm, at Chapel of the Twin Cities, 715 Shasta St., Yuba City, CA 95991.

