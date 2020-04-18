|
It is with great sadness that we announce that on Wednesday, April, 15 2020, Larry James Leard, suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Landers, CA.
Larry was born on July 26, 1949, in Kerman, CA, he also lived in Marysville, CA, and Gilroy, CA, where he attended Marysville High School and Gilroy High School.
He leaves behind his wife, Debbie Leard; his three grown children, Victoria Williams, Roxanne Leard and Vincent Leard; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Frank and Tommy Randolph.
Larry was a great guy and will be deeply missed.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020