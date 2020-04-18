|
|
November 14, 1987 - April 3, 2020
The youngest of four children, known to most everyone only as "Kendall". He will always be remembered for his fun, loving and goofy personality, and his long hair. He was genuinely an all around, just awesome guy, that was always for and all about the kids in his life, who knew him best as "Hot Wheels". Leaving this earth way before his time, he will always be loved by so many and forever be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by brother Joshua Faulkner; grandparents, Al and Beanie White; sister, Angie Faulkner; and father, Larry Smith.
Being survived by mother, Wanitta Smith; brother, Jake Smith; sisters, Amanda Smith and Chelsea French; his spouse, Tanrya Matter; and 4 beautiful children: daughter, Skylar (14), son, Lil Kendall (12), son, Dominic (11), son, Nathan (5), and 1 unborn child.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020