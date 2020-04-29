|
|
Larry Kendall Smith, born November 14, 1987, went to be with his beloved sister, Angie Faulkner; brother, Joshua Faulkner; and father, Larry Smith; on April 3, 2020.
Kendall was an amazing husband, father, brother and son. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone he could. He was fun to be around with a smile that just made you want to smile too. He left us way too soon but the impact he had on our lives will live on forever.
He is survived by his loving wife, Reanna Smith, who is pregnant with their son, Jaxon Kendall Ryder Smith; 4 beautiful children, Skylar, Lil Kendall, Dominic and Nathan; mother, Wanita Smith; brother, Jacob Smith; sisters, Chelsea French and Amanda Smith; niece, Becca Faulkner; nephews, Joshua and Fabian; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and so many friends who all loved him dearly.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020