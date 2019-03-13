

Larry Dean Miller passed away on March 4, 2019, at the age of 69. Dean was born on July 16, 1949, in Sallisaw, Oklahoma to Lovie Bryan Miller of Oklahoma, and Helen Ruth Miller (Davis) of Arkansas.



Dean was a life-long resident of the Yuba-Sutter area, having lived in Yuba City most of his life. He attended Yuba City High School, graduating in 1967. After high school, he served in the United States Army and then continued on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business at Chico State University.



Dean married the love of his life, Marikay Miller (Dobson) in 1977 and had two children, a son, Matthew, and a daughter, Alison.

Dean enjoyed a long career in both agricultural sales, as well as rice farming for over 50 years.



He loved traveling abroad to new places with his wife, as well as with his many wonderful friends. Dean was a longtime member of Peach Tree Golf & Country Club where he would often enjoy a round or two of golf with friends.



Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Bryan and Helen Miller; as well as his sister Doris Augustine; and brother Jack Miller.



He leaves behind many loving family members, including his wife Marikay; son Matthew Miller of Oakland, CA; daughter Alison Miller of Sacramento, CA; daughter-in-law Kimberley Miller; and his precious grandson Andrew Dean. Dean is also survived by siblings LB, Felix, and Roy Miller of Yuba City, Linda Piva of Yuba City, Eilene Troncatty of Roseville, Troy Miller of Montana, and Shawn Miller of Sonoma. He will also always be remembered by a lifetime of dear friends.



Dean will be laid to rest at Sutter Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor this Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1:00 at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.