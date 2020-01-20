Home

Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Gridley Biggs Cemetery
Larry Wayne Fesler Obituary

Larry Wayne Fesler passed away January 10, 2020, at home surrounded by family in Gridley, CA. Larry was born on July 19, 1946, in Grants Pass, Oregon, and has been a resident of Sutter and Butte County most of his life.
~He was a heavy equipment mechanic, farmer, and in sales after serving in the U.S. Army. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Charles Lee and Opal Ruth Fesler; brothers Jim, Bob, and Roger; and sisters, Judy, Flora May and Patricia.

Larry is survived by daughters, Laura (Jonathan) Brown of Live Oak, Shelley (Art) Fregoso of Gridley; sons, Brian (Kim) Fesler and Hunter "Man's Best Friend" of Gridley; his companion Jean and her family; and grandchildren, Jessica (Isaak), Alex, Jaidyn, Jerzie, Art Jr., and Gabriella.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Gridley Biggs Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Moose Lodge in Gridley.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly suggests donations in Larry's honor be made to the North Valley Sparrow Foundation at northvalleysparrowfoundation.org or sent to P.O. Box 1283 Biggs, CA 95917.

Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 20, 2020
