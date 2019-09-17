Home

Larry Winton Webb

Larry Winton Webb Obituary

Larry Winton Webb passed away at his home on September 11, 2019. He graduated from Glendale High School and worked at McDonald's as a supervisor for 12 years. He served on the Army Reserves for 8 years and is retired as a Purchasing Manager from Sweco Products.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, and trips to the casino.

Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Christine; son, Andrew (Denelda) Webb of Sutter, CA; daughters, Angel Webb of Texas and Andrea Midkiff of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Amber Lopez, Megan Antrobus, Erika Antrobus, Payton Beck, Reiley Midkiff, and Avalyn Midkiff; and brother, Ronald Webb of Arizona.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106. The family will host a reception following the service at the funeral home.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019
