|
|
Larry Winton Webb passed away at his home on September 11, 2019. He graduated from Glendale High School and worked at McDonald's as a supervisor for 12 years. He served on the Army Reserves for 8 years and is retired as a Purchasing Manager from Sweco Products.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, and trips to the casino.
Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Christine; son, Andrew (Denelda) Webb of Sutter, CA; daughters, Angel Webb of Texas and Andrea Midkiff of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Amber Lopez, Megan Antrobus, Erika Antrobus, Payton Beck, Reiley Midkiff, and Avalyn Midkiff; and brother, Ronald Webb of Arizona.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106. The family will host a reception following the service at the funeral home.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019