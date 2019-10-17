|
Larry, age 68, was born November 16, 1950 and passed away unexpectedly at home on September 1, 2019 with family at his side.
Larry enjoyed mornings sharing laughter and time with family and friends.
He wasn't someone to remain idle even continuing to work and volunteering even after retirement. His laughter and smile will be sorely and forever missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by Kandy his wife of 42 years; daughters Kristen and Cary (Ken); grandchildren: Tyler, Haley, Katelyn, and Caleb; sisters Linda (Larry), Debbie (Don), and Heather (Ron) and numerous family members.
A memorial celebration will be held at 11am, October 26, 2019 at the Struckmeyer Barn (Sycamore Slough Rd., Meridian, CA 95957) for those who wish to join the family in saying a final goodbye.
As a lifelong member of his beloved Lion's Club, in lieu of flowers the family asks you to please donate to the Colusa Lions Club at P.O. Box 528, Colusa, CA 95932.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019